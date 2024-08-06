Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Raised to $16.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRVN. Barclays dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

DRVN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.