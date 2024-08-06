DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 242.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in DTE Energy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

