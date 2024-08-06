Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.58.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.
In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
