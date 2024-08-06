Dundee Energy (TSE:DEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Dundee Energy Limited (TSE:DEN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.01. Dundee Energy shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29,000 shares.
Dundee Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Dundee Energy
Dundee Energy Limited is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. Its segments include Southern Ontario, Spain and Corporate. It holds interests, both directly and indirectly, in producing oil and natural gas assets in southern Ontario and is the developer of an offshore underground natural gas storage facility in Spain.
