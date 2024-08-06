Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Stock Price Down 6%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, air supply, and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; and assembly and test stands and calibration stations for brakes, electronics, and chassis geometry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.