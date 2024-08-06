Dutch Bros (BROS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BROS traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 280,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 200.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BROS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

