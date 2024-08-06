Dynatrace (DT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.26-1.29 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. 341,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,425. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

