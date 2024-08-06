Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Down 8.1 %

DYNT opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

