Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. TNF LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

