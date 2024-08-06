eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. 1,033,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 42.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

