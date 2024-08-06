Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
EPC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.