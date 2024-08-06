Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

