Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) & NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and NOVONIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power $1.66 million 0.25 $10.44 million N/A N/A NOVONIX $8.05 million 23.37 -$46.25 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NOVONIX.

7.6% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Electriq Power and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NOVONIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

NOVONIX has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.50%. Given NOVONIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NOVONIX is more favorable than Electriq Power.

Profitability

This table compares Electriq Power and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A N/A -12.52% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NOVONIX beats Electriq Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

