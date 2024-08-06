Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas Sells 2,126 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

