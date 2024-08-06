Element Fleet Management (EFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.92.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFN

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.