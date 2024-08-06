Elevatus Welath Management Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elevatus Welath Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.7% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

