Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 35,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,787. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

