Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENTA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 32,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,767. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTA

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.