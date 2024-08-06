Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 812,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

