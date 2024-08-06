Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $113.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock traded down $5.49 on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. 661,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $94.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

