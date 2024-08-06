Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.97-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-$5.350 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $5.71 on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 821,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.