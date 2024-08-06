Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22.

Energizer Stock Down 0.5 %

ENR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

