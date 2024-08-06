Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 906,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,769. The company has a market capitalization of $767.65 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.