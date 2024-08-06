Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Critical Review

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrovaya and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00 Energy Vault 2 0 4 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Electrovaya presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 394.83%. Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 152.38%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Energy Vault.

This table compares Electrovaya and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 1.61 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Energy Vault $337.88 million 0.44 -$98.44 million ($0.60) -1.67

Electrovaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -0.44% -2.83% -0.56% Energy Vault -26.17% -38.36% -27.15%

Summary

Electrovaya beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

