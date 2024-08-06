Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. flat yr/yr to $10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE:NPO traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.36 and a beta of 1.43. Enpro has a twelve month low of $106.08 and a twelve month high of $176.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

About Enpro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.