Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 3.8%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $20.13. 256,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 37,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
