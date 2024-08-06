Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 3.8%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $20.13. 256,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 37,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.