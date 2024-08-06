Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as high as C$1.50. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 32,832 shares traded.
Entrée Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$305.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.42.
Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Entrée Resources
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
