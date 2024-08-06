Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 16.77%.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,396. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $78,687.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

