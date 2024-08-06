Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Public Education, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American Public Education Stock Down 2.6 %

APEI stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million.

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

