Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lee Enterprises in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Lee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $150.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.48 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Lee Enterprises stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.25. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

