ESCO Technologies (ESE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ESCO Technologies will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

ESCO Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ESCO Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

