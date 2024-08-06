ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,495. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.82. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.