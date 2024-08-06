Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 154,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,332. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.