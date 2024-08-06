ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $828.40

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation (LON:METP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 828.40 ($10.59) and traded as high as GBX 868.30 ($11.10). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation shares last traded at GBX 858.80 ($10.98), with a volume of 617 shares trading hands.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF USD Accumulation Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 847.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 828.40.
