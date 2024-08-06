Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $44,805.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETSY opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 698,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after purchasing an additional 721,454 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

