Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

EEFT stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,173,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

