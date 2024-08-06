Evercore ISI Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $34.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 994,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,537. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

