Evercore ISI Raises Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target to $120.00

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,252. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

About Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $6,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.