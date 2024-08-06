Evercore ISI Raises Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target to $120.00

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance
Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.11. 2,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,252. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $82.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.
