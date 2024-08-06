Evercore ISI Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $99.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLMR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,742. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,080,716. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $20,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,634.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $11,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 214.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

