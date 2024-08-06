Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

