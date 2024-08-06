EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
EVER stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 736,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $920.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.96.
In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
