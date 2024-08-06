EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $34.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

EVER stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 1,073,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $911.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

