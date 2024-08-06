Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $73.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Eversource Energy traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 4997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 139.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 64,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

