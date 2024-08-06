EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 66.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EVgo by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in EVgo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVGO opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

