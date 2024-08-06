EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

EVgo stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in EVgo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 42.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 510,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

