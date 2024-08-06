Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Evogene has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.40.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
