Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 65,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,690. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO John Aballi acquired 40,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

