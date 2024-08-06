Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 62,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,689. The company has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Exagen

In related news, CEO John Aballi purchased 40,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

