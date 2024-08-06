Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,837 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %
AMZN stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
