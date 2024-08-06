Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, reaching $117.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,503. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.10. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

