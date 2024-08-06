Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 220,763 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 724.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 193,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,395 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

